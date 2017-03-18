Quad City couple ties the knot at St. Patrick’s Day parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Quad City couple loves St. Patrick's Day so much, they tied the knot along the Grand Parade route.

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, Tyler and Jessica Marolf were married at the foot of the Centennial Bridge in Davenport. Just before the annual Grand Parade parade stepped off, the couple said, "I do."

Both the bride and groom wore green, and they said their vows surrounded by family and friends.

"We were actually joking at the house the other day, it's the one place I know all of our friends and family are going to be at the same time every year. This is tradition. We're both from German Irish families, and it was perfect," said Jessica Marolf.

The couple says St. Patrick's Day has always been special to them, and this is a ceremony they will never forget.