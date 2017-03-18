× Palm Beach asking Trump to pay them for overtime fees from his presidential visits

PALM BEACH, Florida– President Donald Trump is in Florida for his fifth weekend as commander-in-chief. He’s even dubbed his Mar-A-Lago estate the “Winter White House.” But his trips south aren’t sitting well with everyone…

Florida’s Palm Beach County says it pays $60,000 in overtime costs every day the president is there. Now, they’re asking Trump for reimbursement.

The County says it has a $40 million budget deficit, and it may have to cut other services because of it.