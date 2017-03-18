× Bettendorf woman dies after being hit by a car while walking

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf woman has died after being hit by a car.

Bettendorf Police said 38-year-old Jessica A. Soteco was pronounced dead at the University of Iowa hospital.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017, officers were called to the area near the intersection of Middle Road and 29th Street. Police said Soteco was walking when she was hit by a vehicle heading west on Middle Road.

Soteco was taken to Genesis East by ambulance, and was later transferred to the University of Iowa hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt during the accident.

Bettendorf Police are still investigating.