Augustana Viking fans pack bar and grill to watch national championship game

The Augustana Vikings headed to the National Championships today March 18, 2017.

Dozens of fans packed the River House in downtown Moline to cheer on the Vikings.

"They've worked all season long and they deserve where they are today," says Augustana fan Carla Zwicker and aunt to one of the players Jacob Johnston.

"We're so excited that this team is in the championship they surprised everybody," says Augustana alum Pam Anderson.

From the beginning some doubted the teams road to victory.

"I saw these guys in October and I cannot believe they're here, I mean they were so rough at the beginning of the season," says Augie fan Scott Fusk.

Fusk says it's all credited to the hard work of the young players and the coaching that they made it all the way to the championship games.

"Just to make it that far is awesome for them. I know the guys are pumped that they made it this far when everyone said they wouldn't even make it to the tournament," says Bri Frys, an Augustana College Senior.

This is the fourth time the Vikings have gone on to play in the national championship games.

Although they lost by one point to the Babson Beavers fans have high hopes to return even better next season.

"It's only gonna get better next year, they got a class of freshmen that are just gigantic...so watch them," says Fusk.