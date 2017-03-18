Augustana players reflect on National runner up finish

The Augustana Vikings run at the school's 1st National title in basketball fell 1 point short on Saturday. Babson edges Augie 79-78, giving the Vikings their 2nd National runner up finish in 3 years.
