Augustana players reflect on National runner up finish

Posted 11:42 pm, March 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:52PM, March 18, 2017

The Augustana Vikings run at the school's 1st National title in basketball fell 1 point short on Saturday.  Babson edges Augie 79-78, giving the Vikings their 2nd National runner up finish in 3 years.