Temperature swing in the days ahead

Begorrah!!! What a great day it turned out to be out there today as temperatures easily made their way around the 60 degree mark. Cold front is moving on through, but if you noticed outside its coming in dry, and that will be the case as head into tonight as well as the rest of your Saint Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend.

Temperatures tonight will fall around the low to mid 30s as cooler air settles in. That will lead to a fairly breezy and cool day for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Rock Island and Davenport. Have a jacket. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees for the kick-off which starts in Rock Island before ending near the end of 3rd Street in Davenport with mid 40s. The News 8 team will be out in full force handing out beads to you, so we hope to see you down there.

Sunday is still your weekend’s best with lots of sunshine and highs ranging between 55 to 60 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

