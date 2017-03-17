× Sterling location among 138 J.C. Penney stores closing

STERLING, Illinois — The J.C. Penney store in Sterling is one of 11 stores being closed in Iowa and Illinois.

The department store chain said that 138 stores around the country would be closing, and that process was set to begin on April 17. J.C. Penney first announced the closures in February of 2017.

The following J.C. Penney stores are closing in the following locations:

Downtown Decorah — Decorah, IA

Crossroads Mall — Fort Dodge, IA

Penn Central Mall — Oskaloosa, IA

Quincy Place — Ottumwa, IA

Eastland Mall — Bloomington, IL

Fulton Square — Canton, IL

Village Square Mall — Effingham, IL

E. Jackson Street — Macomb, IL

Peru Mall — Peru, IL

Northland Mall — Sterling, IL

Centerpointe of Woodridge — Woodridge, IL

Click here to see the full list of closing stores.