Mark Roth played for the Vikings in 2015 when they last made it to Salem Virginia and the Final 4. Now Roth is back, this time on the sidelines as an Augie assistant.
Roth back at Final 4 in a different role
Augustana talks successful Sectional and looks ahead to Final 4
Augustana punches ticket to Final 4
