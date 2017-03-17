Rain Doesn’t Stop Eric, Movie Goers, From Coming to Blue Grass Drive-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, Iowa - The Blue Grass Drive-In is opening for the 2017 season, and Meteorologist Eric Sorensen is back at it again!

Friday, March 17, 2017, Sorensen was part of the second early morning showing at the drive-in. Last year, dozens of people showed up at 4am to watch Batman Vs. Superman. This year, the drive-in showed Beauty and the Beast....and it started at 4:20 a.m.

Showers came through the Quad City area Friday morning, but that didn't stop some residents from heading out to the drive-in. Interesting enough, owner Randy Lorenz says the drive-in can show a movie in both rain and snow. See why below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The drive-in also has a storm shelter below its concession stand. Lorenz says the shelter can house up to 100 people in case of a tornado. They've already used it three times in the first two years it's been open. See the storm shelter below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blue Grass Drive-In's official opening show is Friday at 6 p.m. It will show Beauty and the Beast and then Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Friday night.