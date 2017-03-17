Necker’s Gift of Giving features CASI St. Patrick’s Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT

There's going to be a sea of green runners on the move on Saturday, March 18.

That's when the St. Patrick's Run features thousands of runners and walkers in downtown Davenport.

"It's fast, and it's flat," said Laura Kopp, president and CEO of the Center for Active Seniors (CASI). "We think it's really fun."

The St. Patrick's Run will feature more than 4,000 runners and walkers. Three events offer just the right pace for participants of all ages.

"It's a family-friendly event," Kopp continued. "It takes place right before the parade, so you can really just come down for the entire morning."

In this Gift of Giving, a portion of March sales at Necker's will go to CASI.

The 2017 run represents 35 years of success. The annual event hopes to raise $80,000 for CASI programs.

Nearly 200 visitors stop by CASI each day at 1035 West Kimberly Road in Davenport. It's the largest facility of its kind in Iowa.

"It gets them up and out," said Jan Dorgan, a staffer and participant. "It gives them a place to go. It's a reason to get up in the morning."

Inside the ceramics studio, Dar Hanssen knows it's a place to create.

"We have a lot of fun," she said. "You're doing it from the bottom up."

For the body, there's a fitness room to serve all levels.

For the mind, a regular book club offers stories and smiles.

A new food pantry also provides help in the battle against hunger.

"What CASI really brings is the opportunity to live younger, longer," Kopp said.

That makes this race even more meaningful. Each step will help seniors.

"It's really a vital event that supports our mission here at CASI," Kopp concluded.

A mission that continues to grow with each St. Patrick's Run in Davenport.

To register or learn more about the races, check http://www.casiseniors.org