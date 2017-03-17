NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Bottling Up Luck For St. Patrick’s Day (And Someone Else!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Are you ready for a weekend full of festivities? If you need any information on the two big events happening Saturday, March 18th, click here.

March 18th is also a special day for the Good Morning Quad Cities Team - it's Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen's Birthday! With those two holidays in mind, I put together an action-packed "Nailed It Or Failed It" Segment for WQAD News 8 at 11am.

First, to celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, we bottled a rainbow up in a jar with the help of Playdough to Plato - a really neat blog all about getting kids involved in science. The best part about this experiment is it uses items that are probably already in your kitchen or house: honey, corn syrup, dish soap, water, olive oil, rubbing alcohol, and food coloring. Easy, right? The directions are super easy as well. If kids ages 2 and up can do it, we can do it!

Since there's always gold at the end of the rainbow, I sprayed some Oreos with gold food color spray. I love this stuff. I use it on everything just to add a little bit of shimmer and fanciness whenever I host parties.

Last, but definitely not least - we celebrated Eric's birthday by surprising him with a delicious mint grasshopper cocktail from Serious Eats and some chocolate and mint cheesecake bars from one of my favorite websites of all times, AllRecipes. Happy Birthday Eric and Happy St. Patrick's Day! We hope to see you all at the parade tomorrow!