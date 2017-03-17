× Minute-by-minute forecast for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Good morning everyone! We’re waking up to some damp weather this morning, but at least we have some milder temperatures. For the past few days, we have had morning wind chills around zero. This morning, much more tolerable. Temperatures at 8:30 a.m. were already in the 40s for most of us.

As we go into the afternoon, skies will become mainly clear as high pressure moves into the Upper Midwest. This will be essential to getting rain out of our weekend. For any St. Patrick’s Day revelers this evening, it looks dry with temperatures in the 40s.

For the parade itself, we expect a good deal of sunshine with temperatures around 40 degrees at 11:30 a.m. with 45 degrees or so by early afternoon. There will be a brisk wind out of the northwest so those in the parade will have some gusty winds on the Centennial Bridge.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, all!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen