× Diocese of Davenport explains how St. Patrick’s Day can be celebrated during Lent

DAVENPORT — In a letter from the Diocese of Davenport, Most Reverend Martin Amos addressed the matter of St. Patrick’s Day landing on a Friday, which happens to be a day in Lent where “meat may not be taken.”

In the letter, Most Reverend Martin Amos explained that “Ash Wednesday and all of the Fridays of Lent are also days of abstinence,” which means Catholics ages 14 and older shall not eat meat.

Most Reverend Martin Amos said many people have requested the exception so that they can “observe the Saint’s feast in the traditional manner,” so for this St. Patrick’s Day, an exception is being made.

“That is, any of the Faithful in the Diocese of Davenport who wish to take meat on Friday, March 17, may do so as long as they abstain from meat on some other day of that week (March 13-18).

Click here to read the full letter