Body of missing 20-year-old Toni Anderson found in submerged car

(CNN) — A body pulled from a vehicle submerged in the Missouri River was identified as missing 20-year-old Toni Anderson, Kansas City police said Wednesday.

Anderson was last seen leaving a QuikTrip in North Kansas City early January 15 while driving a black 2014 Ford Focus, according to Kansas City police.

Her boyfriend, Pete Sanchez, told CNN that Anderson was driving home from work at a local club and was pulled over by police.

Anderson’s disappearance sparked weeks of searching until last week, when that vehicle was pulled from the Missouri River in Parkville, Missouri. The body inside was identified as that of Anderson.

Police said there is no indication of foul play.

Anderson’s parents told CNN affiliate KCTV that they believe she became turned around after being pulled over by police, and ended up in Parkville. She then drove onto an icy boat launch, and her car slid into the river, the parents said.

The window was down and her seat belt was off, KCTV reports.