Augustana bests Williams College 90-79 to punch ticket to the National Championship game. The Vikings have 5 players in double figures, led by Chris Orange with 21.
Augustana punches ticket to National Championship game
-
Augustana punches ticket to Final 4
-
Augustana back in NCAA Tourney, draw rematch with Tommies
-
Augustana Women fall for 1st time in CCIW play
-
Augustana wins 8th straight game
-
Orange’s buzzer beater gives Augustana win and a little revenge
-
-
Augie Women a perfect 10
-
Augustana College host watch party to cheer on the men’s basketball team in the Final Four
-
Lady Lancers punch ticket to State Championship game
-
Augustana College students experience “history in the making”
-
Chicago Cubs search for 20 biggest fans to present championship rings
-
-
Augustana advances with another clutch shot from Orange
-
University of Illinois announces Athletics Hall of Fame
-
The Score Sunday – Genesis Shooutout