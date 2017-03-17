Augustana College host watch party to cheer on the men’s basketball team in the Final Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND---- Augustana College is opening up the Carver Center for a free viewing of the men's basketball team in the semi-finals of the Final Four against Williams College Friday, March 17, 2017.

The watch party is free and open to the public and will have concession and t-shirts for sale.

"We wanted to make sure that they had a place to come and watch the Final Four right where they are use to watching the game. It's definitely a community initiative we are a quad cities team it's not just about Agustana, it's not just about rock island, it's about the Quad Cities," says Augustana's Sam Schlouch.

This marks the second time in three years the team has advanced to the finals.

Doors will open at the Carver Center at 6 p.m. in time for the game at 6:30 p.m.