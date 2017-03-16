× St. Patrick’s Day festivities: CASI race and parade route

St. Patrick’s Day festivities will be in full swing this weekend, potentially causing a headache for unsuspecting drivers downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

Some parking restrictions and road closures begin as early as 5 a.m. Saturday. Here are the areas you’ll need to avoid:

Downtown Davenport:

CASI’s 35th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Race starts/finishes at Main and 2nd Streets. The 1/4 Mile Tot Trot starts at 9 a.m.; the 1 Mile Family Run/Walk starts at 9:30 a.m.; the 5k starts at 10 a.m.; awards and the post race party start at 11 a.m.

Packet pickup goes from noon until 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2017 and resumes again Saturday from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Rock Island at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, travels over the Centennial Bridge and finishes in Davenport on 3rd Street at the RiverCenter.

Downtown Rock Island:

The parade begins in Rock Island at 23rd Street and 4th Avenue. The route is as follows: