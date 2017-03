Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois-- People in Henry County are scheduled to rally against comments made by Jacob Waller during a board meeting Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Waller, a member of the county board has been under fire since making a Facebook post against a lesbian couple entered into B100's cutest couple contest.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse at Cambridge, Illinois.