Possible crime scene found in Deborah Dewey death investigation

Investigators said they may have found a possible crime scene in connection to the death of Deborah Dewey, according to a report by NewsTribune.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, Dewey's brother-in-law Clifford Andersen, who is charged in the case, had no opposition to DNA testing of blood found at the aforementioned possible crime scene. The samples will be tested at the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, according to court records.

As NewsTribune reported, Andersen agreed to the DNA testing, even though the testing process will destroy the samples. Andersen is allowed to have an expert of his choice present during the testing, but he waived the right.

Andersen is facing a charge of concealment of a homicidal death. He was charged hours after police announced that Dewey's body had been found in a shallow grave in the front yard of a house at at 5th Street and Illinois Route 71 in Standard, Illinois.

Dewey had last been seen on August 22, 2016 in Spring Valley, Illinois, police said. One week later, her car was found at the TA Truck Stop on Illinois Route 47, north of Interstate 80.

Andersen will appear in court again on April 13 for a pretrial, according to News Tribune.