Here’s what Trump’s budget proposes to cut

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump unveiled his first budget blueprint on Thursday, and to offset increases in defense spending, the President is proposing $54 billion in cuts to large parts of the federal government and popular programs big and small.

Trump’s budget would cut off funding entirely for several agencies, including arts, public broadcasting and development groups, and also proposes steep cuts to agencies like the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

Virtually every agency will see some sort of cut, with only Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs getting a boost.

Congress will have the final say, and lawmakers have already expressed opposition to many of the proposals.

Here’s a look at some of the major cuts in the President’s budget blueprint:

Department cuts

• Health and Human Services, the department responsible for implementing Obamacare and its proposed repeal, would face a $12.6 billion cut — a 16.2% decrease

• Environmental Protection Agency: $2.6 billion, or 31.4%

• State Department: $11 billion, or 28.7%

• Labor Department: $2.5 billion, or 20.7%

• Agriculture Department: $5 billion, or 20.7%

• US Army Corps of Engineers: $1 billion, a 16.3% cut

• Cuts National Institutes of Health spending by $5.8 billion, a nearly 20% cut. Also overhauls NIH to focus on “highest priority” efforts and eliminates the Fogarty International Center.

• Other double-digit cuts include Commerce at 15.7%; Education at 13.5%; Housing and Urban Development at 13.2%; Transportation at 12.7%, and Interior at 11.7%.

Program cuts

• Eliminates the USDA Water and Wastewater loan and grant program, a reduction of $498 million

• Cuts $250 million by zeroing out National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grants and programs that support coastal and marine management, research and education

• Reduces or eliminates 20 programs within the Department of Education, including Striving Readers, Teacher Quality Partnership and Impact Aid support payments for federal property and international education programs

• Cuts FEMA state and local grant funding by $667 million, including the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program and Homeland Security Grant Program

• Eliminates funds for Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing

• Ceases payments to the United Nations’ climate change programs for the Green Climate Fund and precursor funds

• Scales back funding for the World Bank and other international development banks by $650 million over three years

• Cuts federal subsidies to Amtrak and eliminates support for Amtrak’s long-distance services.

• Cuts funding to the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Program so new projects will not be funded

• Shrinks the Treasury workforce by an unspecified amount

• Stops funding for the Clean Power Plan

Programs Trump proposes to eliminate or zero out

Trump’s budget would eliminate funding for some small, independent agencies entirely, as well as zero out some federal programs:

• The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which supports before- and after-school programs and summer programs

• Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, which funds research including clean energy

• African Development Foundation

• Appalachian Regional Commission

• Chemical Safety Board

• Community Development Block Grant, which in part funds Meals on Wheels

• Community Development Financial Institutions Fund grants, under Treasury

• Community Services Block Grant, under HHS

• Corporation for National and Community Service

• Corporation for Public Broadcasting

• Delta Regional Authority

• Denali Commission

• Economic Development Administration

• Essential Air Service program

• Global Climate Change Initiative

• Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, Chesapeake Bay funding, and other regional programs under EPA.

• HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Choice Neighborhoods, and the Self-help Homeownership Opportunity Program, all under HUD

• Institute of Museum and Library Services

• Inter-American Foundation

• US Trade and Development Agency

• Legal Services Corporation

• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

• McGovern-Dole International Food for Education program

• Minority Business Development Agency, under Commerce

• National Endowment for the Arts

• National Endowment for the Humanities

• NASA’s Office of Education

• Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation

• Northern Border Regional Commission

• Overseas Private Investment Corporation

• State Energy Program

• Supporting Effective Instruction State Grants program, the second-largest program feds have used to influence local education

• TIGER transportation grants

• United States Institute of Peace

• United States Interagency Council on Homelessness

• Weatherization Assistance Program

• Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars