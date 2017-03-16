Chef Brad Scott: Pork Wellington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - If you live in the Midwest, you better have a hundred different ways to serve pork.

Chef Brad Scott from Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center says he has a recipe that's "upscale a little bit".

It's Pork Wellington.

1. Sear 2 1/2 ounce pork medallions (one per person) leaving the inside raw

2. Saute 1/4 cup per person of mushrooms in a second frying pan

3. Mix 1/2 cup of Braunschweiger liverwurst with 1/4 cup softened cream cheese

4. Add 1 tbsp of garlic and fold together

5. Place the pork medallion in the center of a puff pastry

6. Smother with the Braunschweiger mixture

7. Fold each side of the puff pastry and pinch closed

8. Flip over and place on sprayed sheet

9. Brush with egg yolk

10. Place in a 375-degree oven for 30-minutes until the crust is golden brown

"What I really like about this meal is that it's really high end, it's great for entertaining," says Chef Scott.

"And guess what, not much clean up."

"Take that, Beef Wellington. It's Iowa's own. Enjoy!"