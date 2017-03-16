× Body of Iowa man recovered from below Grand Canyon’s rim

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park have recovered the body of an Iowa man who reportedly fell from the rim of the canyon west of Mather Point.

Park rangers say they received a call around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday about a park visitor falling off the rim.

A helicopter crew was able to locate the body about 280 feet below the rim.

But due to the time of day, rangers suspended the operation until Wednesday morning when they recovered the body via a helicopter long line.

Park officials say the body was identified as 30-year-old Gom Dang of Ankeny, Iowa.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.