× A few raindrops to dodge in the forecast

Noticing a few raindrops along an approaching warm front to our west. We’ll keep that small chance in the forecast as we go through the evening, but the better coverage is still anticipated overnight.

Rainfall won’t amount to more than a few hundredths of an inch as the last of the raindrops end sometime by tomorrow morning. Afterwards, a healthy breeze out of the southwest will shoot temperatures around the lower 50s as skies clear that afternoon.

A bright, breezy and cooler picture is still on track for Saturday and the the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rock Island and Davenport which starts around 11:30am. A warm jacket is still a good idea as daytime highs will only reach around the mid to upper 40s.

Weekend’s best is still Sunday with highs warming into the upper 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

