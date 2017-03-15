For the first time in 2-years the Western Illinois Women's Basketball Team is playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Leathernecks will face Florida State in the opening round of the tournament.
Western Illinois WBB ready for NCAA tournament
-
GMQC Crew Makes March Madness Picks LIVE On The Air
-
University of Illinois announces Athletics Hall of Fame
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
Players and fans arriving in Moline for Missouri Valley Conference Tournament
-
Warren Buffett: $1 million a year for life to employee who guesses Sweet 16
-
-
John Deere Classic named PGA Tour’s 2016 Tournament of the Year
-
WIU’s new campaign welcomes international students
-
Glaus to walk on at Iowa
-
No tuition hike for Western Illinois University next year
-
Expert tips for filling out a winning NCAA Tournament bracket
-
-
Wild weather! Sleet, freezing rain, lightning and thunder
-
WIU-Quad Cities campus unveils boost for businesses
-
Saving for kid’s education? Think of yourself first