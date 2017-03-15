× Snow melt to accelerate in the days ahead

On these cold days its always nice to have a little sunshine beaming on our faces. Winter jackets were handy again today as temperatures averaged around the 30 degree mark.

We’ll avoid those single digit temperatures overnight compared to early this morning for most as the mercury will dip in the teens.

The sun will find a place underneath the clouds tomorrow as a warm front moves in from the west. We’ll see temperatures get a boost with highs around the 40 degree mark. In that transition, a passing sprinkle or light rain shower is possible that afternoon.

The coverage looks a bit more scattered on Friday especially during the morning hours with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a warm jacket during the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. Even through we’ll see full sun that day, it will be quite breezy with temperatures not getting out of the 40s. Your weekend’s best takes place on Sunday with highs well into the 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

