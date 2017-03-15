Sentencing hearing today for Rock Island man convicted of first-degree murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- A man convicted of first degree murder is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

LaMaree Wilson-Neuleib was 17 years old when he shot and killed Zachary Phillips back in 2015.

Police said he fatally shot Phillips and injured another teen during a drug deal. Phillips died of his injuries.

Previous reports indicate that Wilson was originally sentenced to 60 years in prison, but was granted a retrial after withdrawing the guilty plea that led to his sentencing.