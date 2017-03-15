× Man pleads not guilty in February shooting death in Moline

MOLINE — A man charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened near Jewel Osco has pleaded not guilty.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of 1st Street A around 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The man who was shot was 23-year-old Keswan T. Simmons of Bettendorf. An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest, said Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Kaleb Mallek, age 22, was taken into custody in Iowa City. Court records show that he was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence, and felon in possession of a firearm. On Tuesday, March 14, Mallek pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mallek will appear in court again on April 10 and his jury trial date is set for May 1, court records show. He was being held in Rock Island County on a $1 million bond.