× Lobbyists want to roll back Michelle Obama’s healthy school lunch program

WASHINGTON, D.C.– One of Michelle Obama’s signature accomplishments as First Lady may be reversed under the Trump administration.

The lobbying group, “The School Nutrition Association,” released recommendations this month to scale back federal nutrition standards that were set under the Obama administration. “The School Nutrition Association” is a national nonprofit, representing more than 57,000 members in the school food service industry.

The organization is calling for “practical flexibility under federal nutrition standards to prepare healthy, appealing meals.” The effects? Tastier, but less healthy school lunches.

Key parts of Obama’s “Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act” would be rolled back. The law was passed in 2010 and implemented at the start of the 2012-13 school year. It was aimed at improving nutrition and reducing childhood obesity. It ordered schools to serve more food with whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and with less sodium and fat.

In return, schools got additional funding for meeting the standards: six cents per healthy lunch.

An Obama spokesperson declined to comment on the possible roll back.

Some research has shown Obama’s law has improved nutrition, but almost immediately, it was met with criticism by unhappy students are Republicans.

Starting in 2014, and continuing to today, students frequently tweet out pictures of their new, “healthy” meals with the sarcastic hashtag “#ThanksMichelleObama.”

Former presidential candidate and current Senator Ted Cruz often joked about repealing the law on the campaign trail, saying if he is elected, “Fries are coming back to the lunchroom.”

In a January 2016 town hall in Iowa, former presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie blasted the law, saying the then-First Lady had “no business” pushing healthier lunches on children.