× Leftover snow may be melted by Thursday rain

We will have plenty of sunshine Wednesday with high temperatures around 31 degrees, so it will feel slightly better than yesterday.

Sun will fade into clouds by Thursday afternoon with temps ranging from 19 in the morning to 37 in the afternoon. Some light snow or light rain is possible Thursday afternoon, but as warmer air comes in for Thursday night, it will be all rain. That’s what will really melt off most of the snow.

Scattered showers on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Slightly cooler, but drier on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Back to 55 on Sunday, which will be the pick day of the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here