Iowa agency stops funding for nonprofit’s rental assistance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A state agency will stop funding rental assistance efforts by a Davenport organization, citing numerous violations in tenant agreements.

The Quad-City Times reports Rita Eble, a home program analyst with the Iowa Finance Authority, told United Neighbors Inc. in a letter to executive director Evelyn Nelson that its tenant-based rental assistance program wasn’t in compliance with federal rules and regulations.

The organization was awarded a nearly $502,600 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for its rental assistance program in 2015, but the authority suspended payments to the program in October.

More than 100 families and individuals had received rental assistance from the organization.

Authority spokeswoman Ashley Jared says the authority won’t reinstate funding to United Neighbors for its current grant award under any circumstances.