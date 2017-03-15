× Illinois lawmakers revive automatic voter registration push

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State lawmakers are attempting to revive an effort that failed last year to bring automatic voter registration to Illinois.

Democratic Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill plans to hold a news conference Wednesday on a proposal that would allow residents to automatically register to vote when they visit certain agencies. Lawmakers OK’d a similar measure last year but Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it over concerns it lacked necessary safeguards.

The latest iteration of the plan requires residents to confirm their eligibility before their information is passed along to election authorities. Its predecessor would have sent applications regardless.

Manar says the strengthened guidelines came in response to suggestions from Republicans.

The State Board of Elections says the new proposal appears more cost-effective and efficient.