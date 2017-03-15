× GMQC Crew Makes March Madness Picks LIVE On The Air

MOLINE – We are celebrating March Madness one day early because Angie will be in Aledo Thursday, March 16, 2017 for ‘Breakfast With…’ with Jeff Kirwan and David Erickson from the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Throughout Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday, March 15, 2017, we picked our winners for each region of the NCAA Tournament, and then just before 6:45 a.m., we announced who we thought would win the tournament. To fill out your bracket for Thursday, click here.

If you notice below, I made my picks through my ‘expert analysis.’ Angie made her picks through her favorite mascots, and Eric made up teams with weather terms, since he’s never filled our a bracket before…

We begin with the East Region:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are our West Region picks:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our third segment was the Midwest Region picks:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, we did the South Region and who we thought would be the National Champions:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video