Dylan Sortillo is the only current Augustana asketball player that has played in the Final Four. Sortillo was a freshman the last time the Vikings played in Salem, Virginia. Now he is helping lead the team as they prepare for their second trip to the final Four in the last three years.
Dylan Sortillo helping lead the way for Augustana
-
Augustana talks successful Sectional and looks ahead to Final 4
-
Augustana punches ticket to Final 4
-
University of Illinois announces Athletics Hall of Fame
-
Augie Women a perfect 10
-
Augie men turn up defensive pressure to beat Carroll
-
-
Augustana Men Cruise Past Millikin
-
Augie alum and former CEO Brenda Barnes passes away
-
Christmas caroling on a snowy Sunday evening
-
Rachel Lindsay will be the first black ‘Bachlorette’
-
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez voted into the Hall of Fame
-
-
Patriots complete biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, win fifth title
-
Here’s what you need to know about the December 15th Obamacare deadline
-
Augustana Women fall for 1st time in CCIW play