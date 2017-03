Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Artwork from students attending Davenport Community Schools' 18 elementary schools is now on display at NorthPark Mall.

The pieces were selected by building art teachers and are showcased on 56 panels in the mall, halfway between JC Penney and Von Maur, just outside Rue 21 and Express.

During mall hours, anyone can check out the artwork, but in case you can't make it there, News 8 took some pictures to share with you. Click the video link above to play the gallery!