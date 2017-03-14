× We Want YOUR QUESTIONS for the Illinois Farm Bureau

ALEDO, Illinois – WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities is gearing up for its next ‘Breakfast With’ segment on Thursday, March 16th, 2017.

For each segment, we invite a community leader to have breakfast with us, and we talk about issues in their community. On March 2nd, 2017, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen sat down with Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane. On March 9th, 2017, Jonathan Ketz sat down with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. On February 22nd, 2017, Angie Sharp sat down with Illinois U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

This Thursday, we will sit down with Jeff Kirwan, Director of the Illinois Farm Bureau (District 3) and David Erickson, Vice President of the Illinois Farm Bureau.



Jeff and David will be at Millennium Lanes, 1708 SE 3rd Street, Aledo, Illinois from 6am to 7:30am. We’d love for you to join us!

