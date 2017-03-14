Tornado takes aim at QC National Weather Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Last weeks tornado took a hit around the quad city area including the weather services.

The quad cities national weather service office ended up in the path of the tornado.

A team of ten workers were tracking down the storm.

Once power lines went down on locust and two-eighty they knew they needed to take shelter, but not before handing the ropes over to a center in Des Moines to continue coverage in the Quad Cities.

For 20 years Meteorologist Ray Wolf says its nothing new to them.

"Most of us have been through something like this before in one way or another. Certainly we train people how to deal with it all the time. So it's second nature for us," says Wolf.