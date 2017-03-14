Rock Island Republican steps down from chairman position

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- For three years Bill Bloom has served on the Rock Island Republican Central Committee and now he is stepping down from chairman.

Bloom chose to step down after receiving an opportunity to work for John Deere.

"We've accomplished a lot of things over the last few years," says Bloom "We've expanded the amount of elected [officials] in Rock Island County."

One of Blooms goals was getting more republicans in Rock Island Involved and hopes the committee continues with the movement.

"As far as the future goes, 2017 is going to be a big effort, a big out reach effort," says Bloom.

Bloom plans to remain as an active member as a precinct committee man.

He will also advise the incoming chairman during the transition period.