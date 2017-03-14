Slick road conditions this morning thanks to more snow and cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have seen a few fender benders and slide-offs early this morning due to another 1-2 inches of snow overnight.

What's different this morning is the fact that it's much colder so the snow is much fluffier. Instead of slush in between your tires and the pavement, there's drier snowflakes and air. This means there's much more chance of slipping and sliding this morning. The good news? The snow will be gone around sunrise this morning with much drier air coming in through the day. The bad news? Temperatures will remain quite chilly with highs in the middle to upper 20s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen