Mani-pedi and other pampering will cost you more in Illinois sales tax plan

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-It will cost you more to pamper yourself in a new plan pushed by some lawmakers in Springfield.

Under the proposed plan, now un-taxed services like manicures, pedicures, tanning, and massages, along with tattoos, pest control, landscaping, dry cleaning, and home security services would all be taxed at a rate of 6.25 percent.

"I don't know how they're picking and choosing what to tax and what not to tax," said Lynn Surr, owner of John Taylor Salon and Spa in Rock Island.

Surr says with the state's unresolved budget and a 12 billion dollar deficit, she figured it would only be a matter of time before her customers would be hit.

"They'll be paying more and I'll be paying my accountant more to figure out all the sales tax stuff now. It's out of our hands. Nobody is ever happy about paying more for anything, " Surr said.

Supporters of the plan say Illinois has long under-taxed its services compared with other states. Surr says,in her case, in a few years, it just won't matter.

"I'm retiring and moving," she said.

"Two years without a budget. Really? It's insane."