× Major snow melting weather not too far away

Plenty of sunshine returned today but it was clearly not enough to melt any of our recent snowfall as temperatures only climbed around the mid to upper 20s.

We will be close to a record low tonight as temperatures are forecast to drop around the 5 to 10 degree mark. The old record is 3 degrees, set way back in 1890.

Sunshine returns again on Wednesday, but still not warm enough to make a dent in the snowfall. Highs will struggle to reach 30.

That changes starting on Thursday. We’ll reach around 40 for Thursday with lower 50s on Friday, Saint Patrick’s Day itself. That transition will likely lead to a light shower before drying out for the rest of the weekend. By then, temperatures will range between 50 to 55 degrees. The warmest coming on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here