How to make a traditional Saint Patrick’s Day dish, Hearty Shepherd’s Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hearty Shepherd's Pot Roast Pie

2 pound leftover beef pot roast

3 cup mashed potatoes

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1 1/2 cup shredded cheese

2 cup frozen mixed vegetables

Preheat oven to 450°F. Prepare mashed potatoes according to package directions or boil potatoes until soft and mash with electric mixer. Spray 8x8 inch baking dish with cooking spray and spread half of potatoes over bottom of dish. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Top evenly with shredded beef and vegetables. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Spread remaining potatoes over the top. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, covered, for 15 minutes. Uncover and continue baking for 10 to 12 minutes or until heated through and edges begin to brown. Let stand, loosely covered, 10 minutes before serving.

NUTRITION 480 calories; 25 g fat; 13 g saturated fat; 77 mg cholesterol; 1325 mg sodium; 41 g carbohydrate; 4.0 g fiber; 19 g protein