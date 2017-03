This is what you get when your dog is more interested in playing than performing.

In the video, you see a Jack Russell terrier named Olly “competing” in the annual Crufts dog show in the United Kingdom, according to a report by NPR.

In just a matter of days, the YouTube video made its way around the internet, garnering nearly 4 million views by Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The competition was held Friday, March 10.

Olly didn’t do great on the obstacles, but he sure had a good time!