× Fireball Run reality series picks Burlington as a host city

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington, as well as a pair of other Hawkeye state towns, will have a starring role in Amazon’s streaming reality series/road race next fall, having been selected as a host for the Fireball Run.

According to its producers, the Fireball Run is “an adventure-television series on Amazon where adventurers race across America in search of rare historic artifacts and extraordinary experiences. All for bragging rights, a greater cause, and a plastic road sign.”

The “greater cause” the show supports is the Child Rescue Network. Every driving team is assigned a child missing from their home of origin and are provided 1000 missing child flyers to distribute along the 2000 mile journey. The campaign has aided in the recovery of 44 missing children.

Burlington will be one of eight destinations where the race teams will spend time looking at historic sites, attractions and points of interest. This year’s series, Big Country, is focused on the Midwest, stopping also in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Dubuque, Burlington and Ft. Dodge, Iowa; Yankton-Vermillion, Pierre and Rapid City, South Dakota and Rochester, Minnesota.

This is season 11 for the Fireball Run and the show will be in Burlington from Sept. 26-27.

“To be included in the 11th season of Fireball Run is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Chelsea Tolle, executive director of the Greater Burlington CVB. “We will have the chance to showcase Greater Burlington’s story and our hidden gems to a national and international audience. The entire opportunity will be positive for tourism, economic development, and the local attractions showcased during the series.”

Tolle added that multiple public events will be held in downtown Burlington as part of Fireball Run’s time in Greater Burlington. In addition to the public events, missions for the teams to complete will take place at various locations throughout the community, she said.