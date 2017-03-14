Faith leaders hold prayer vigil for immigration reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of community members gathered in support of keeping undocumented immigrant families together on March 14th 2017.

Quad Cities Interfaith held a prayer vigil outside the Rock Island County Jail.

The group hopes to bring the community together and to stop deportation.

Local immigration leaders are calling to stop deportations and to work on immigration reform.

"We want to remind our elected officials that we are still waiting for immigration reform, immigration laws that are gonna be just and humane really is real important," says QCI Immigration Chair Margie Mejia-Carabello.

Faith leaders say they chose to hold the vigil at 4 p.m because that's the hour most children come home from school.

They say it's also a time where families with undocumented members fear the most.

"Believe it or not a lot of children come to an empty home. Either a parent or both parents have been deported and taken away," says Mejia-Carabello.

Speakers at the event included a testimonial from a DACA student, RI County NAACP President Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, and Sheriff Gerry Bustos.