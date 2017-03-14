Bettendorf Schools Prepares to Replace Grant Wood Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - Bettendorf Schools plans to spend nearly $17 million on Grant Wood Elementary at the same site as the current one on Hillside Drive.

The city's mayor, Bob Gallagher, talked to WQAD News 8 during Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, March 9, 2017, for its 'Breakfast With...' segment. A viewer asked us whether the city can make a decision for a school district if it wants them to do so.

Gallagher says the city and school district are two separate entities, and even though they can't make decisions for them, they can offer them advice on what to do.

"We're the ones who provided them with information about FEMA houses." Gallagher said. "I called their last baord chair and said, 'Let's talk about this and get the right people together.' I said, 'We have some information for you.' We have very open lines of communication, so they can make decisions on the most available and up to date information that is there."

