Watch “Beauty and the Beast” EARLY with the GMQC Crew THIS Friday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, IOWA - Spring is right around the corner and drive-in movie theaters are getting ready to open for the season. So, we on Good Morning Quad Cities are celebrating with another early morning movie showing!

This Friday, March 17th, 2017, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen will broadcast live at the Blue Grass Drive-In, 774 W. Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa during Good Morning Quad Cities, starting at 4:30am.

The drive-in has agreed to show "Beauty and the Beast" early for WQAD News 8 Viewers. The gates will open at 3:30am and the movie will start at 4:20am.

Last year, dozens of people showed up at 4am to watch Batman Vs. Superman at the Blue Grass Drive-In. We hope you'll join us again this year!