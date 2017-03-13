× Suspects sought in hay bale arson

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Illinois — Authorities are trying to find out who may have set multiple hay bales ablaze on a property near rural Stockton, Illinois.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s office, a fire call came in on March 4 with a report of bales on fire near a residence on South Massbach Road. The bales were extinguished by firefighters and evidence at the scene indicated they had been intentionally set on fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Dubuque-Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117 or the JO Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2131. Authorities are offering up