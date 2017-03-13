× Snow melt will be a slow process

Pretty out there. No worse than a few flurries as we go through the evening hours. Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of the night with overnight lows dropping in the teens.

The melting process will be a very slow one for the next couple of days as temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warming is still on track starting Thursday as temperatures will reach around 40 or better for daytime highs.

I expect to see another system pass through Friday morning with a brief mix before quickly changing to all rain before drying out for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

