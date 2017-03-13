× One injured, one arrested in Clinton shooting

CLINTON, Iowa — A 23-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting of another Clinton man in the early morning hours of Monday, March 13.

Cody Olson, of Clinton, is charged with willful injury-causing bodily injury and going armed with intent. Both charges are felonies.

According to police, Olson shot 19-year-old Murray Hendricks with a shotgun. The single gunshot wound was not life-threatening, police said. Hendricks was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The case remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them at (563) 243-1458.