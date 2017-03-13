Quad Cities wakes up to first snow of the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7pm today. 3-6 inches of snowfall is likely in most areas with a few spots, possibly receiving more than that. Snow will continue to accumulate through noon today with only flurries expected after that. Thankfully, this will remain a fairly heavy snow with a lot of water content. If it was a drier snow, it would be fluffy which would cause more blowing and drifting.

Temperatures will top out around 30 degrees with much colder temperatures expected in the evening and overnight. We'll dip into the teens tonight with chill-filled conditions on Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen