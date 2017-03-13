Check here for school closings and delays

Quad Cities wakes up to first snow of the new year

Posted 5:53 am, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 06:21AM, March 13, 2017

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7pm today. 3-6 inches of snowfall is likely in most areas with a few spots, possibly receiving more than that. Snow will continue to accumulate through noon today with only flurries expected after that. Thankfully, this will remain a fairly heavy snow with a lot of water content. If it was a drier snow, it would be fluffy which would cause more blowing and drifting.

Temperatures will top out around 30 degrees with much colder temperatures expected in the evening and overnight. We'll dip into the teens tonight with chill-filled conditions on Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:52 am

Thanks to Richard for the report from Altona, IL. “We have 3.1″. Water equivalent is.22″”

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:33 am

Dottie Zydek About 4-4.5″ in East Moline (near East Moline Christian School).

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:30 am

Bridges are slow right now, but no accidents reported as of 6:30am

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:29 am

Joy Calvert About 4 inches of fluffy snow in Clinton

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:21 am

Robin Gaines I’ve got just over 4 inches on my deck in Bettendorf near 74 and middle rd.

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:19 am

Milledgeville, Illinois: 2.0 inches of snow so far.

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:18 am

Report from John on east side of Galesburg about 3 inches deep wet snow

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:06 am

Thanks to a caller for 4.5 inch report in Milan, Illinois

Eric Sorensen March 13, 20176:00 am

3.5 inches measured north of Geneseo, Illinois